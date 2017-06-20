150 seatbelt tickets issued during ‘Click It or Ticket’

Over a period of two weeks, the Minden Police Department and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office participated the annual “Click It or Ticket,” a high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign.

During the period of May 22 to June 4, which included one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year, 150 seat belt tickets were issued.

“The seat belt grant was very successful; keeping attention on wearing your seat belt can save your life,” Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said.

A total of 112 citations were issued by the Minden Police Department, with 76 of those for seat belts, during the campaign. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office issued 152 tickets, 74 being for seat belts.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission funds the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

