Doyline library branch reopens after repairs

DOYLINE – After a couple of weeks of being closed, the Doyline branch of the Webster Parish Library has reopened.

Library Director Beverly Hammett said the library had been closed for renovation of the parking lot.

“In front of the library and the community center building, all the way to the road, they repaved the parking area,” she said. “It was broken up, holding water and had deep holes in it.”

It first reopened in October after the roof was replaced to stop leaks when it rained. She said it was closed this last time for about two weeks until the parking lot could be completed.

The library is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 until 5 p.m. On Saturdays, it is open from 8 a.m. until noon.

