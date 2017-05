The Minden Police Department added to the ranks during a special city council meeting Wednesday.

The lone item on the agenda was to consider the hiring of Jamie Forgey as a police officer. The council unanimously approved the hire.

Forgey told council members she plans to have a long-term career with the department.

Once she begins with the department, she will attend the police academy and become P.O.S.T. certified.

She will also be required to sign a two-year contract with the city.

