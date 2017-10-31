Playoffs begin next week

In the LHSAA, the regular season is coming to an end this week, and as of now, it appears that all three Webster Parish football-playing schools will be involved.

Minden and Lakeside are for sure locks, while North Webster is pretty close, but can secure their standing by winning the district championship this Friday.

Here’s a quick glance at this week’s pivotal final week matchups.

Minden vs. North DeSoto

Minden will play under the Thursday night lights for the second time this season when they travel to Stonewall to take on the Griffins of North DeSoto at 7 p.m.

The Griffins (6-3) have back-to-back wins over BTW and Huntington, while Minden (5-4) is coming off a win against Bossier.

The Tide currently sit at No. 17 in the LHSAA power ratings for Class 4A; the Griffins are currently positioned fourteenth.

Lakeside vs. Mansfield

Lakeside will join Minden in traveling on a Thursday night as they load up the bus for a date with the Mansfield Wolverines beginning at 7 p.m.

The Wolverines (6-3) are coming off a close 47-34 loss to Calvary Baptist, which may not bode well for the Warriors chances. However, it would be foolish to rule out Jason McClendon’s bunch. Lakeside is currently No. 15 in the Class 2A power ratings, while Mansfield is No. 17.

North Webster vs. Loyola

The North Webster Knights are playing for a district title at home Friday night, not at Loyola’s Messmer Stadium as printed in Monday’s Press-Herald.

North Webster (3-5) can wrap up a playoff spot with a win, while Loyola is also looking to improve their standing in D-II. Both schools should be extra-motivated for this 7 p.m. district title game with major playoff implications.

