4-H livestock show highlights Webster Parish Fair

Pigs and kids alike were squealing at the Webster Parish Fair Wednesday night.

Most of the kids who were squealing were on the Zipper or ferris wheel, while the pig (and some kids’) noises were coming from the livestock barn.

Approximately 22 4-H’ers exhibited pigs during the annual livestock show.

Paige Sanders won grand champion in the swine showmanship, and reserve grand champion pig went to Kaid Sanders. In the market class, Abby Caraway took another grand championship, while Lainey O’ Neal was reserve champion.

Fair gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday for the second armband night. The Stormy Weather Band will provide entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

4-H events kick off with the pet costume contest at 5 p.m. followed by the 4-H Pee Wee pig show and 4-H leaders and principal pig pusher show at 6 p.m. The beef, dairy, lamb and goat show will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday begins at 11:30 a.m. with the 4-H livestock buyers’ luncheon at the armory building followed by the sale at 1 p.m.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. The Hard Times Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday is kids’ day from 1 until 5 p.m. with a pizza-eating contest at 2 p.m. Gates open at noon with a special offer of five rides for $5. The Dorcheat Bottom Band will perform from 1 until 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments