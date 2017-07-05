Accused drunk driver falls asleep behind the wheel

A Winnsboro man was arrested on multiple charges after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road.

Donald Veuleman, 44, of the 1000 block of Ellis Lane in Winnsboro, was arrested on charges of careless operation, driving while intoxicated and driving under suspension.

Early Sunday morning deputy Marshall Merritt was dispatched to Louisiana Highway 371 near Bellvue Road in reference to a car in the ditch.

When Merritt arrived at the scene, Dixie Inn officer Alan Davis told him he saw the driver, Veuleman, passed out in the driver’s seat and had him detained in his patrol unit.

Veuleman reportedly told the deputy he must have fallen asleep while driving and ran off the road and got stuck. While speaking with Veuleman, Merritt could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person, according to the arrest affidavit. Veuleman also reportedly had red, glossy eyes.

A standard field sobriety test was conducted, which Veuleman performed poorly on, the report said. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the patrol office, where he submitted a breath sample.

His blood alcohol content was 0.141 percent, according to reports. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

After submitting the sample, Veuleman reportedly told deputies that he had seven to eight beers at an ATV park before driving.

He was also driving with a suspended license.

Veuleman was booked and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

