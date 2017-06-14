Accused killer committed to mental health hospital

A man accused of killing his father has been committed to a mental hospital following the findings of the sanity commission.

Jonconnor Joiner was committed to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System, Forensic Division in Jackson, under the care of the Department of Health and Hospitals Monday. He has been charged with the second-degree murder of his father, 57-year-old Billy Jack Joiner Jr.

According to court documents, 26th Judicial District Judge Parker Self ordered him to be committed after two of three doctors who examined Joiner found he “presently lacks the mental capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his defense…”

The hospital is ordered to provide reports to the court and advise when he is able to comprehend and understand the proceedings against him and assist in his defense.

According to law, a trial date will not be set until he is deemed competent to stand trial and capable of assisting in his defense.

Joiner was arrested May 13, 2016 after he reportedly confessed to beating his father, Billy Joiner, to death with a baseball bat the previous Wednesday, May 11, 2016. At the time of his arrest, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said the two had been involved in an ongoing dispute and believed Jonconnor Joiner may have been upset because his father was making him move out of their home.

A Sibley Police Officer discovered Billy Joiner’s remains at his home when they received a call about a loose donkey. The officer went to the residence to notify him of the loose animal when he noted the front door was partially open and could see a portion of his body on the floor.

Jonconnor Joiner was already behind bars at the time of his arrest in Bossier City on unrelated charges from Caddo Parish.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Pittard.

