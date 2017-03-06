Action-packed Minden Invitational

There was no shortage of captivating baseball at Minden’s Griffith Stadium over the weekend, and the Press-Herald has the recap from all of this week’s exciting Minden Invitational action.

FRIDAY

North Webster vs. Lakeside

Things got dicey in Friday’s first game between North Webster and Lakeside.

Ultimately, the Knights prevailed 11-10 in walk-off fashion on Sam Modisette’s RBI single in the bottom of the tenth

inning.

The Warriors held a 5-2 lead in the third inning before imploding. North Webster seized momentum granted to them after Lakeside pitching hit three batters in one inning; the Warriors also committed a handful of errors resulting in runs for the Knights. After plating six runs in the home-half of the fourth, North Webster led 8-5.

Lakeside would battle back to tie the game with two runs in the fifth and sixth inning sending the game into extras. Lakeside would take a 10-9 lead on a pair of hit-by-pitches followed by back-to-back walks.

However, the Warriors would walk in the tying run the next half-inning, setting up Modisette’s game-winner.

TJ Carter (1-0) pitched the final three innings to earn the win on the mound; he also was the big bat at the plate, going 3-4 with 3 doubles and 2 RBIs. Sawyer Howard started and went five innings, also coming through with a pair of base hits and RBIs. Shortstop Riley Orr added a base hit and 2 RBIs of his own.

Brayden Jones, the game’s losing pitcher (0-1), went 2-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs for the Warriors, followed by Logan McIver who went 2-5 with 2 singles and 3 RBIs.

Minden vs. Southwood

Minden defeated the Southwood Cowboys 5-3 in Saturday’s nightcap.

Minden took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third only to see Southwood answer with two runs of their own in the fourth.

The Tide pushed two more runs across in their half of the fourth and added an insurance run in the bottom half of the fifth inning for good measure.

Southwood scraped another run out in the seventh inning, but Matt Eskew finished the game off to earn the save for Minden.

Jeff Melton paced the Tide offense, going 2-4 with an RBI, followed by Cameron Dollar who cranked an RBI double; Hunter Wilkes went 1-3 with a single. Austin Wall was the winning pitcher for Minden.

SATURDAY

North Webster vs. Calvary

The Knights broke open a one-run ball game with a two-run seventh inning to defeat Calvary 8-5 at Griffith Stadium.

Carlin Rasberry and Patrick Modisette went 2-4 with two RBIs to lead North Webster to the victory. Cameron Huff added a two-RBI single, Sawyer Howard and TJ Carter had two singles each and Riley Orr doubled as the Knights feasted on Cavalier pitching.

Orr (2-0) went the distance for North Webster, tossing seven innings, striking out two and allowing nine hits.

Lakeside vs. North DeSoto

The Warriors had no answers for the Griffins’ power at the plate, falling 13-3 in five innings.

North DeSoto blasted two early home runs off Lakeside starter Dalton Crumpler (2-1), including a lead-off shot to right field to start the game.

Crumpler had one of three Lakeside hits, a single. Jake Gray and Colton Carter also singled for the Warriors.

North Webster vs. North DeSoto

The Knights (6-1) capped a euphoric weekend by defeating the North DeSoto Griffins 7-6 in nine innings Saturday night at Griffith Stadium.

Tied 3-3 in the ninth, Patrick Modisette delivered a deep home run to left field to break the tie. North DeSoto would implode on the mound, surrending a run off a passed ball, followed by a walk and culminating in a RBI double off the bat of Kade Garmany, pushing the lead to 6-3; Cameron Huff would single to score Garmany and make it a 7-3 Knights advantage.

Hayden Corbell was outstanding on the bump. He went 7 1/3 innings, struck out eight batters and allowed only five hits for the Knights. Michael Modisette (1-0) pitched the final inning-and-a-third to pick up the win.

Minden vs. Lakeside

Braydon Jones powered Lakeside past Minden in the Minden Invitational finale.

The Warriors (4-3) claimed a 7-2 victory behind the big righty’s complete game gem; Jones added two doubles at the plate to cement this night as one he’ll remember for awhile.

Minden (5-4) got base hits from Jalien Moore and Jeffrey Melton (RBI). Jones (1-1) gave up just the two hits and struck out nine batters.

Minden starter Hunter Wilkes went 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Cameron Dollar who went the rest of the way.

Lakeside’s Logan McIver had a nice day at the plate, going 2-4 with a pair of singles and RBIs. Colton Carter had an RBI double for the Warriors and Jake Gray added an RBI single.

The Warrior salvaged a disappointing weekend in the tournament with the win over Minden.

Lakeside will look to keep the momentum as they prepare to host the Lakeside Bistineau Classic this weekend, March 9-11.

