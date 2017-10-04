Alex Collins to speak at Lions luncheon

This week’s guest speaker for Thursday’s Minden Lions Club Luncheon is Alex Collins, owner-operator of A.J. Price Tire and Service Center in Minden.

Collins will be sharing details on the new youth football program in Minden.

Minden’s old youth football format had to be scrapped due to limited participation, but Collins and a handful of other coaches

have stepped up with a solution while also focusing on safe tackling initiatives in youth football.

The Minden Lions Club meets every Thursday at noon inside the American Legion Hall on Pine Street.

