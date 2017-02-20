Allyn Drew Barrett went to be with the Lord Feb. 6, 2017.

Allyn was born April 10, 1926 to Allyn and Alverne Drew in Minden. The Drew family were early settlers of north Louisiana. Allyn was educated in Minden public schools and graduated with a degree in business from the University of Mississippi. She is survived by her friend and husband of 69 years Harold, daughter Judith and son-in-law Terry Ward.

Allyn was an active volunteer all of her adult life in numerous local, state, and national organizations as well as the Presbyterian Church.

Allyn with her husband Harold moved to Westminster Oaks Retirement Community in Tallahassee, Florida in December 2015.

The family is so grateful for the care and support Big Bend Hospice provided.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at the Frances Chapel of Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee, Florida with the Rev. John Lown officiating and a reception followed the service.

The graveside funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017 at the Barrett plot in the Minden City Cemetery in Minden. Longtime family friend David King will officiate the service. A reception will follow the service at Grace Estates Bed and Breakfast in Minden.

Allyn requests that anyone wishing to send a memorial please send to Evergreen Life Services, 2101 Highway 80, Haughton, Louisiana 71037.

Faith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

