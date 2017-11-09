Andy Heard passed away October 31, 2017 at his home in Minden, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. He was born March 9, 1937 in Natchitoches Parish. He was laid to rest November 2, 2017 in Spanish Lake (St. Anne’s) Cemetery in Natchitoches Parish.

He loved to hunt and fish.

He never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Ollie Heard, grandson Taylor Jones, great-granddaughter Karlie Angel Watt, and nephew Jeffery Heard.

Survivors are his son Tony and wife Monnie, daughters Lisa Heard, Tina Jones, and Angela Langley. Six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Sister, Alice Gartman, brother, Kenneth Heard and wife Penny. Numerous nieces and nephews, many friends, and his constant companion Bear.

Tony and Monnie would like to thank Regional Hospice, Matters of the Heart, and all of his sitters for always being there for us and helping us through this hard time and everything y’all did for Andy.

Related

Comments

comments