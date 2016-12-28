Annie Ree Almond Atkins

A loving daughter, sister, wife and aunt, Annie Ree was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Minden to parents Walter and Arria Cox Almond.

She entered into rest on Nov. 29, 2016, in Marshall, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William R. (Bill) Atkins, sisters, Dorothy Almond Eskew and Josephine Almond Ruffin and brother James M. (Johnny) Almond.

She is survived by brother Joe Almond (Betty) of Minden and nieces and nephews, Mary Ann Eskew Lee (Millard), of Summerfield, Amy Eskew Acklen (John) and Jill Almond Leppert (Mike), both of Minden, Cheryl Ruffin Nell (Art) of Marshall, Texas, Lynn Eskew (Roxianne) of Minden, Mike Eskew (Grace) of Fryeberg, and Jerry Almond (Joan) of Minden, and numerous great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Willis Knighton South, Blossom at Bossier and Heritage House of Marshall, Texas.

