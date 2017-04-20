Annual burn run set to roll this weekend

The 15th annual Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club Burn Run will be this weekend at Lake Bistineau State Park.

Set in Area 1, it is a free event with a $25 fee for the poker run. All proceeds will benefit the Ark-La-Tex Burn Foundation and Camp I’m Still Me!

On Friday night, beginning at 5:30 p.m., crawfish and live music will be the feature, and Saturday, beginning 9 a.m., will boast a day’s worth of activities, including a trivia run, bike show, live music and a live auction.

The trivia run’s route will be around Lake Bistineau.

Barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs will be served for lunch.

Although pre-registration is closed, motorcyclists can still register at the event. For more information, visit their website at www.brotherskeepersmc.com.

The purpose of Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club is to provide a way for firefighters to ride and communicate about events.

They support local and national charities to promote safety and increase awareness of motorcycles.

