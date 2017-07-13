Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Anthony “Red” Timmons will be held Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Rest Baptist Church with the Rev. Robby D. Williams, pastor, with the Rev. Leroy Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Hopewell Cemetery.

Anthony “Red” Timmons was born on Feb. 1, 1954 in Houston to L.P. Timmons Sr. and Laura Jones. He confessed Christ at an early age at Hopewell Baptist Church in Dubberly.

His life exemplified one of the greatest commandments. The love of God was first and foremost in his life, followed by the love of his family.

He departed this life on July 6, 2017. Red is now at a place resting in the redemptive love of the Lord Jesus Christ.

To cherish his memory, Red leaves a loving and devoted brother, Leon P. Timmons Jr. (Marcia) of Sunnyvale, California; a sister, Virginia Smith of Dallas; four brothers, Lieutenant Luke Smith, Russell Smith, Larry Smith and Virgil Smith, all of Texas; a very special aunt, Ray L. Collins of Houston; a first cousin, more like a brother, Donald R. Timmons of Minden; a special cousin/niece, Jarquelyn La’Nese “Neesie” Timmons of Minden; a stepson, Merlin “John” Dowell of Minden; cousins, Robin Eldridge-Collins, Sandra Timmons, Jhacole D., Jarrett G. Eldridge, Jeffery C. LeGrand, Jhoa C. LeGrand, all of Houston, Monica R. Green (Bernard), Erique L. Mitchell of Atlanta, X’Zavier Green of Fullerton, California; a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 14 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

