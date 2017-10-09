Apaches pounded by Raiders on road, 42-7

The Glenbrook Apaches didn’t have enough firepower or depth to hang with another potent Class AAA opponent. The Apaches hit the road last Friday hoping for a big upset one just three days after their head coach was arrested on charges of Exploitation of the Infirmed and Forgery. It’s hard to imagine that had any impact on the game though, as Riverfield used their advantages in size, speed and depth to throttle Glenbrook 42-7. Glenbrook began the game playing well defensively, holding Riverfield to 6 points in the first quarter and forcing the Raiders into a handful of penalties and even a turnover. Unfortunately, the Apache offense couldn’t get things moving in the right direction and the Raiders eventually got things on track, rolling out to a 36-0 lead by the end of the third quarter. Glenbrook (3-5) put up their only points of the night late in the game when freshman QB Jackson Powell ran left then threw back right to running back Trent Meek for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

The Apaches will return home this Friday for their senior night against Porter’s Chapel Academy.

