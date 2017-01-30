Funeral services for Ardis Bailey Harville will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Doyline in Doyline with the Rev. Paul Pearson and the Rev. Ben Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Doyline Cemetery in Doyline under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.

Ardis was born Dec. 15, 1919 in Doyline and entered into rest Jan. 27, 2017. He was a member of First Baptist Church Doyline.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Morgan Stewart Harville parents Joe and Susie Harville, stepson Arthur Stewart, step-daughter-in-law Joy Stewart, and step-grandson Steven Stewart.

He is survived by his step-son Tommy R. Stewart of Dallas, Texas, sister Mary F. Dalton of Doyline, grandchildren Susan Edwards and husband John, Stanley Stewart and wife Cindy, Stacey Stewart and husband Jeff, and Michael Stewart and wife Elizabeth, great-grandchildren Jason Edwards, Derek Edwards, Cassie Edwards Person and husband Mitchel, Alisa Stewart, Sara Joy Stewart, and Jane Rhea Stewart, great great-grandchildren Wyatt Wilkins, Maddux Person, and Charlotte Person, a number of nieces and nephews, step daughter-in-law Mary Stewart and special neighbors Harold and Elaine Boze.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Ray Stewart, John Edwards, Stanley Stewart, Michael Stewart, Jason Edwards and Derek Edwards.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Garner, Jack Shelley, Harold Boze and Ethan Boze.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Doyline, 619 College Street, Doyline, Louisiana 71023.

