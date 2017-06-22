Celebration of life services for Mr. Ardis “Mot” Maxey will be held Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Kennon’s Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. John Fincher officiating. Interment will follow at the Kirk Chapel – Jenkins Community Cemetery.

Ardis Maxey was born on Sept. 19, 1931 to the union of the late John Henry Maxey and Queen Esther Tims Maxey.

After completing high school, Ardis joined the Military and faithfully served our country until retiring from the Air Force.

Ardis Maxey departed this earthly life on June 15, 2017 at the Heritage Manor Nursing in Bossier City. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory one son, Gregory Maxey of Germany; grandchild, Chi Maxey of Hawaii; sister, Vinie Peterson of Gary, Indiana; nieces, Dorothy Robinson of Hollywood, California, Lori Payne (LeRoy) of West Covina, California, and Alberta Gilmore (Anthony) of Minden; cousins, J. T. Tims Jr. of Portland, Oregon and Earl Tims, Sr. of Minden; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 23 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

Related

Comments

comments