Area churches announce Christmas services

Christmas Day is Sunday, and area churches will be having services that day but no Sunday school or evening services.

First Baptist Church of Minden will host Sunday services at 10 a.m. No Sunday school or evening services. On Christmas Eve, the church will have a candlelight service from 5 until 5:45 p.m.

St. John’s Episcopal Church will host three services Christmas Eve and one on Christmas Day. At 5:30 p.m., they will have a Family Christmas Eve service. At 10:30 p.m. will be special music and at 11 p.m., the church will host a solemn Christmas Eve mass. On Christmas Day, they will host the Holy Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. Members of First Presbyterian Church will be celebrating Christmas Day with the St. John church family. No services will be at First Presbyterian.

First Assembly of God will host no services Christmas Day.

First United Methodist Church will host a Candlelight and Communion service on Christmas Eve at 6 and 8 p.m. Worship services on

Christmas Day will be at 9 a.m. Dress is casual. There will be no Sunday school or evening programs.

Calvary Baptist Church will hold worship services at 10 a.m. Christmas Day with special Christmas music.

On Christmas Eve, Lakeview United Methodist Church will host a Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m., and a service on Christmas Day at 11 a.m.

