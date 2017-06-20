Armed robbery leads to arrests

Two Minden men are facing armed robbery charges after Minden Police say one of them robbed a Shreveport Road convenience store at gunpoint.

Officer First Class Ben Allen was dispatched to the store around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The clerk told police a male walked in dressed in all black with a black ski mask on and told him to empty the money into a bag while pointing a gun at the clerk, Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said.

After emptying the money into a shopping bag, the accused gunman, later identified as Travion “Trey” Sims, reportedly demanded more money and told the clerk to open the safe.

The clerk gave Sims rolls of quarters from behind the counter after telling him he couldn’t open the safe, Cropper said. Sims also told the clerk to put some cigarettes in the bag before fleeing the store.

The chief said while reviewing video footage, detectives discovered Sims, along with Willie Green entered the store about an hour before the robbery.

Thursday afternoon, detectives located Green and he told them he was the driver of the getaway car during the robbery, but he did not know the robbery was going to take place, Cropper said.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Sims, but were unable to locate him after speaking with family members. Cropper said Sims’ attorney then called and told detectives he would have Sims turn himself in.

Friday morning, Sims surrendered to detectives Keith King Jr. and Ryan Barnette at police headquarters.

Sims was also wanted on warrants for simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property, Cropper said.

Green, 17, of the 500 block of Myers Street, was arrested and charged with principal to armed robbery with a firearm.

Sims, 19, of the 500 block of Lanning Street, faces charges of armed robbery, simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property. He is being held on a bond of $270,000.

Cropper commended officers and detectives for their hard work on the case to make the arrests in just over 24 hours.

Related

Comments

comments