Armed robbery leads to multiple arrests

Deputies have arrested three people for armed robbery and two more in connection with the case after they learned an elderly man was assaulted and robbed.

Maj. Dustin Reynolds said they arrested Jaylon J. Wortham, 21, of the 100 block of Wortham Road in Shongaloo, Thursday for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and on a warrant for armed robbery. A probation and parole hold was also placed on him.

Also arrested was Kevin James Rogel, of the 300 block of Clerk Street, on a warrant for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reynolds said the two, along with Kassaundra Bishop, 25, of the 200 block of 6th Street NE in Springhill, entered a residence in the 600 block of Kings Corner with the intent to commit the robbery.

“The female kept the victim busy asking for some money, then unlocked the back door and let the other suspects in,” he said. “They stole some items, assaulted the victim, stole his wallet and left.”

Among the items stolen was a rifle, he said. Rogel admitted to assisting in the attempted sale of the rifle, according to the arrest affidavit. Wortham also admitted to being inside the residence and pushing the victim and stealing his wallet.

Wortham and Rogel admitted to knowing the robbery was going to take place and that they knew the female was involved.

Reynolds said two others were arrested when they entered Rogel’s home to serve the warrant.

Zachary Ainsworth, of the 100 block of 7th Street SE in Springhill, and Victoria C. Hall, 25, of the 300 block of Clerk Street, were arrested for possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the time deputies served the warrant, a search of the Clerk Street residence revealed in plain view suspected marijuana. Deputies also discovered what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine, a suspected meth pipe and numerous syringes, one of which was loaded with the suspected methamphetamine. Deputies said all denied ownership of the suspected drugs.

Bishop was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Ainsworth and Hall were transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. Following an interview at the sheriff’s office, Rogel and Wortham were taken to BDCC.

Reynolds said the case is still under investigation.

