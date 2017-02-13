Jordan Sindale, 27, of the 600 block of Spring Branch Road in Springhill, was arrested for criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,500.

Kaitlyn Hendricks, 17, of the 200 block of Sherwood in Springhill, was arrested for simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.

Emerald Sumlin, 17, of the 1700 block of Walnut Road in Springhill, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting. Bond was set at $1,000.

Richard Thibodeaux, 18, of the 8000 block of Columbia Road in Taylor, Arkansas, was arrested for possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $761.

Robert Smith, 52, of the 400 block of 5th Street in Springhill, was arrested for DWI first offense. Bond was set at $2,067.

Dartavious Wilson, 19, of the 2000 block of Reynolds Street in Cullen was arrested for theft of goods by shoplifting. Bond was set at $266.

Justin White, 26, of the 1300 block of 7th Street in Springhill, was arrested as a fugitive from Arkansas.

James Caswell, 46, of the 1300 block of 7th Street in Springhill, was arrested for failure to appear, resisting by giving false information.

Christopher Germany, 37, of the 1100 block of 6th Street in Springhill, was arrested for simple battery. Bond was set at $500.

Norman Guthrie, 38, of the 20 block of Lafayette in Taylor, Arkansas, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and as a fugitive from Arkansas.

Cassandra Bishop, 25, of the 200 block of 6th Street in Springhill, was arrested for possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $761.

Clinton Carter, 31, of the 200 block of 6th Street in Springhill, was arrested for possession of marijuana and no tail light. Bond was set at $761.

Editor’s note: The listing reflects a record of arrests made by the Springhill Police Department. An arrest does not reflect an admission of guilt or innocence.

