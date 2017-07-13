ATV rider leads deputies on chase

A Sibley man riding an all-terrain vehicle led deputies on a chase Friday night.

Deputies Terry Brown and Billy Raspberry were patrolling along Saltworks Road when a man driving an ATV passed them driving the opposite direction.

When the deputies turned around and activated their emergency lights, the driver, Scott Mangrum, 42, of the 100 block of Noles Landing in Sibley, began to accelerate and reached speeds of near 85 mph, according to the arrest affidavit.

Mangrum then led deputies along Saltworks Road onto Sandpit Road before leaving the roadway and going down a dirt road into the woods, the report said.

Mangrum then walked out of the woods and was then placed under arrest.

He was transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center and booked on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and ATV on roadway.

Light out leads to DUI arrests

A Minden man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Deputies Terry Brown and Billy Raspberry were patrolling U.S. Highway 79 when they saw a red Ford F150 without a license plate light.

During the traffic stop, the deputies could smell an alcoholic beverage smell coming from the driver, Gregory Reed, 48, of the 2700 block of Harris Road, according to the arrest affidavit.

Reed also reportedly had slurred speech and red watery eyes. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the sheriff’s office to submit a breath sample.

His blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.103 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Reed was transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence and no tail lamps.

Warrants lead to arrests

Deputies Troy Walker and James Rowland arrested Tristan Hudson, 27, of the 500 block of 7th St. SE in Springhill during a traffic stop Monday night. Hudson was wanted on a warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. His bond was set at $20,000.

Deputies Terry Brown and Billy Raspberry arrested a Minden man on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Leonard Hollingsworth, 44 of the 700 block of Jackson Street was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on the charge and as a fugitive from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

