The mother of Mrs. Shelby Spurlock, Mrs. Audie Sanders Scott, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 with Shelby by her side.

Funeral services were held for Audie Scott, 98, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia. The interment followed at Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.

Audie was born Sept. 20, 1919, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She and her husband Paul Scott owned and operated Scott Hydraulics, Inc. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Shreveport. Audie’s niche in life was caring for people, all people, even if she didn’t know them. From taking care of her brothers and sisters, to taking care of and feeding her neighbors, Audie loved all people. She was an avid outdoors woman. She was a part of the Lady Lunkers, a bass fishing group, in Shreveport. And as COO of Scott Hydraulics, Audie’s main focus was on customer relations where she loved to take their customers duck hunting.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Scott, grandson Jon Spurlock, and by eight siblings.

She is survived by her daughter Shelby Spurlock and husband Sno, grandchildren, Jim Spurlock and wife Kim, Craig Spurlock and wife Stefanee, and Julie Spurlock Moore and husband Bart, by eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.

Related

Comments

comments