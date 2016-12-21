Banks, governmental offices announce holiday closures

All government offices and the Minden Press-Herald will be closed Monday for the Christmas holidays.

The City of Minden and all offices in the Webster Parish Courthouse will be closed Friday and Monday. Government offices will reopen Tuesday morning. The City of Minden will close in observance of New Year’s Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. City hall will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Webster Parish Library will be closed Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. The library will reopen Wednesday morning at 8:15 a.m. The Webster Council on Aging and the Webster Office of Community Services will be closed on Monday. They will reopen Tuesday morning.

Citizens Bank, Richland State Bank, Gibsland Bank and Trust, Carter Federal Credit Union and Capital One Bank will all be closed on Monday. Most banks will be open normal business hours on Friday, but Citizens will close at 4 p.m.

All banks will be closed Christmas Eve.

The United States Post Office will deliver mail on its regular schedule through Christmas Eve, but mail will not be delivered Monday.

Trash pick up will not be affected by the holidays – Christmas or New Year’s – and schedules for city residents will run their normal schedule.

Waste Commanders will run their normal routes as well.

