Battery charge added in shooting case

A simple battery charge has been added to the man that was reportedly shot at during an altercation last Friday on Bennie Road.

Victor Thomas was originally arrested on a parole violation warrant following the incident. Wednesday, deputies arrested Thomas, who remains in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on a charge of simple battery.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Bennie Road, north of Minden, just before 2 p.m. on March 30 after a verbal argument between Charlie Carter, 61, of the 300 block of Bennie Road and Thomas, 33, of the 16000 block of Highway 80 in Minden turned physical.

During the argument, Thomas grabbed the door of the truck Carter was sitting in and slammed it hitting him in the leg and eyebrow, according to the arrest affidavit.

Carter sustained a 1-to-2 inch cut on his eyebrow, the report said.

Following the argument, Carter went inside the home and got a .20 gauge shotgun and shot several in Thomas’s direction, according to reports. Thomas was hit by several shots in the head and neck area.

Carter was placed under arrest for aggravated battery (second offense) and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Thomas was transported to Minden Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Following treatment, Thomas was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation and transported to BDCC.