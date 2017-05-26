Funeral services for Becki Stewart Mitchell will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017, at 2 p.m. at West Lake Baptist Church in Doyline with the Rev. Jerry Elgin officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Doyline. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Becki was born June 10, 1958, in Minden and entered into rest May 24, 2017, in Shreveport. She was a nurse at Hines Family Practice for 22 years, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dugan Stewart and sister, Cindy Shoumaker.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Mitchell, of Doyline, mother, Bennye Stewart of Doyline, son, Blake Mitchell and wife, Brianna of Minden, daughter Brittany Mitchell Tingle and husband, Dr. Cody Tingle of Lake Charles, sister, Robyn Stewart Warmack of Doyline, grandchildren, Ronan and Novi Mitchell and Ann-Claire and Callaway Tingle, brothers, Chuck Stewart and Robin of Madison, Mississippi, Scott Stewart and wife Karen of Doyline, Keith Stewart and wife Cindy of Arcadia, and Todd Stewart and wife Shelley of Doyline and a number of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Pallbearers will be Blake Mitchell, Dr. Cody Tingle, Adam Mitchell, David Mitchell, C.J. Stewart and Kenny Burge.

Honorary pallbearers will be Paulette Hopkins, Dana Giddens, Ava Morgan, Angie Marks and Halda

Related

Comments

comments