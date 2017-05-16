Beloved artist Bill Cook succumbs

Former City Assistant Director of City Art Works Bill Cook died Sunday after a brief battle with cancer.

He was 78.

A 1958 Minden High School graduate, Cook professionally danced on and off Broadway for a number of years. He later became a resident choreographer at the Albuquerque Civic Light Opera and taught dance across the country.

After returning to his southern roots, Cook became a published author and involved with the arts. He was a member of the Minden Art Guild.

Close friend and City Art Works Director Steve Wilson remembers bill for his radiant

“The thing I remember most about Bill was his funny personality and his ability to always entertain with a funny story derived from his childhood,” he said.

Related

Comments

comments