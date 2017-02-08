Bessie Andrews Anderson, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 7, 2017. Mrs. Anderson was born March 17, 1924, in Ruston to David Zach Andrews Sr. and wife Mary.

She grew up and finished high school in Gibsland. On July 21, 1941, she married Glen Artis Anderson to whom she was married for 51 years when he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, one sister, and two brothers.

Mrs. Anderson worked as a secretary for the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries for 38 years retiring in 1997. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Minden.

Bessie is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jane Nixon and husband David of Minden and Patricia A. Dirksmeyer and husband Mike of Kirbyville, Texas; six grandchildren, Debbie Locke and husband Bill of Bossier City; Tammy Carter and husband Jim of Benton; Glen Dirksmeyer and wife Jennifer of Livingston, Texas; Ann Neel and husband Jimmie of Silsbee, Texas; David T. Nixon and wife April of Haughton; and Crystle Williams and husband Jonathan of Minden; 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Funeral services will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Roger Morton and Bro. Steve Gilley officiating. Interment will follow at Minden Cemetery in Minden.

Special thanks to Ms. Bessie’s sitters: Becky Waltman, Debbie Tilley, Margie Wiltheis and Deanna Williams.

