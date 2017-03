Betsy Bryant Bolton, 62, passed away March 21, 2017 at her home in Minden. Betsy was born on Jan. 13, 1955 in Minden to Alvin and Wanda Bryant.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, John Bolton; daughter, Brandi “Pooh” Scott; son Eric Bolton and wife Hailey. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Connor and Caroline Bolton.

At her request, no services will be held. Condolences can be sent to John at 1254 Old Arcadia Road, Minden, LA 71055.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print