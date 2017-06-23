Funeral services for Betty Jane Danforth will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. John Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Homer.

Betty was born Oct. 8, 1930 in Lorain, Ohio to Carol and Charles Hebebrand. She entered into rest Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Minden at the age of 86.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Lane Danforth, son Daniel Earl Danforth, granddaughter, Hannah Johnson and grandson Christopher Danforth.

She is survived by her three children, Timothy Charles Danforth and wife, Suzy of Alexandria, Debra Ann Moro and husband David of Minden, and Sherron Kay Perkins of Bossier City, 13 grandchildren, Tina, Sherrie, Danny, Bryan, Nathan, Jeremy, Ashleigh, Joshua, Laura, Shelley, Abra, Billy, and Amy, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be David, Nathan, Jeremy, Joshua, Trey and Billy.

