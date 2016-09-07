SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Betty Jane Wallace will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. David Boyler officiating. Interment will follow at Bistineau Cemetery in Heflin under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Betty was born Nov. 19, 1943 in Oak Grove and entered into rest Sept. 5, 2016 in Heflin.

She was preceded in death by her father William Howard, mother Margie Howard, brother Calvin Howard, sister Lillie Biles and son-in-law Randall Kethley.

She is survived by her husband James Wallace of Heflin, son Eric Wallace and wife Maurine of Heflin, daughters Tina Kethley of Heflin and Jennifer Partain and husband Trey of Castor, sisters Ruth Austin of Locus Grove, Oklahoma, Nellie Keith of Princeton, Beatrice Buck of Tyler, Texas, Becky Waltman of Minden, grandson she raised Wyatt Sampson of Heflin, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Noah Partain, Luke Partain, Zachary Wallace, Braiden Wallace, Chance Perry and Larry Waltman.

