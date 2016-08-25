SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Betty Jean Palmer will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Springhill with the Rev. Walter Holmes officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Betty was born Sept. 14, 1934 in Minden and entered into rest Aug. 22, 2016 in Taylor, Arkansas. Betty was an active member of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, the YES club, and an avid LSU Tiger and Dallas Cowboys fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil W. Palmer and sister Dorothy Jones Ayers.

She is survived by her daughter Vickie McDonald and husband Gary of Norphlet, Arkansas, sons Thomas Palmer of Springhill, David Palmer and wife Lea Ann of Rodessa, John Palmer and wife Melissa of Magnolia, Arkansas, Cecil Neal Palmer and wife Shelly of Lake Charles, sister Linda Gail Sample and husband Wayne of Trinity, Texas, long- time friend Jean Griffin of Springhill, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Joseph McDonald, William Brodie Palmer, Tom Brady, Danny Mayfield, Richard Hughes and Billy Conerly.

