Funeral services for Betty McDonald Rhodes Alexander, 81, were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Rockett Funeral Home in Ringgold. Officiating was Bro. Roy Southern and Bro. Kyle Norred. Burial followed in Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Heflin. Visitation was Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Rockett Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Bienville Parish, having lived most of her life in Fryeburg. She was born to Nellie Barrett and Charlie F. McDonald on May 13, 1935, a very loving family. Betty was a member of Fryeburg Baptist Church since she was 9 years old, accepting the Lord as her Savior. She was very aware of God in her life, having handed it to Him when her husband, Ralph got sick in 1981. Betty had already gone to LPN school and graduated to help support the family. She loved her vocation of helping others and loved older people.

Raising her children was one special time in her life, trying to set a good example for them because she always remembered God only loaned the children to her. She loved everybody and never held a grudge. Betty really had a hard time after losing two of her best friends. She and Fannie Finley had so many good times and trips together, never having a difference and always asking God to go and be with them. Maxine Roberts was like a sister, coming into the family when Betty was 9 years old. Betty looked to her for advice and loved her like a sister. Not a day went by that she did not think of these two.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph N. Rhodes; her second husband, Cecil Alexander; son, Charles Neil “Bubba” Rhodes; and a grandson, Chris Bates. Betty always said her hardest days were losing her son and grandson.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Rita Bates and husband, Jerry and Grace Eskew and husband, Mike; sons, Carl Rhodes and wife, Jody and Keith Rhodes and wife, Anita all of Fryeburg; stepson, Terry Alexander and wife, Judy of Dubberly; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, special cousin, Joseph B. Roberts, special friend, Odell Wallace, ex-daughters-in-law, Kathy Childress and Shelly Griffin, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She always said God blessed her with good parents, family and friends, a good father to her children that taught them the important things in life. Also, God blessed her with good kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she was proud of and loved everyone who called her “Nanny.”

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jason Bates, Wade Rhodes, Josh Danzy, Brad Laffitte, Matt Eskew and Brandon Eskew.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Smith, Dr. David Mull, the staff of Willis Knighton Medical Center CCU and long-time physician and special friend, Dr. John Brady and his wife, Denise.

Donations may be made to Andrews Chapel Cemetery 2569 Highway 792 Heflin, LA 71039

