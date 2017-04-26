Funeral services for Carolyn Jo Viola Roy will be held Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Richard Methvin officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church.

Carolyn was born Jan. 29, 1938 in Shreveport and passed away peacefully in her sleep April 24, 2017 in Minden. She was a long-time member of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Philoma Viola and her in-laws: William and Violene Blain.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years this October, Wesley Lee Roy, children Joey and Tammy Roy, Tammy Jo and Mike Trainor, Gene and Brenda Roy, Michael and Trish Roy, grandchildren Brandi (Joe), Joni (Jason), Stewart, Kelly Jo (Mark), Amy Lynn (Brian), Ashley (Charlie), Tyler, Michael, Christopher, and Alex, and great-grandchildren Eli, Hannah, Ethan, Michael, Lexi, Kaitlynn Jo, Kendall, Ryder, Keira, Colie, Julia, Sailor, Joseph, Jacob, Adam and Alee.

Pallbearers will be Mark McCaa, Brian Miles, Mace Morgan, Charlie Harrison, Joe McKinney and Jason Riggs.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons Stewart, Tyler, Michael, Christopher and Alex.

