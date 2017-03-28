Graveside services for Bettye Virginia Howell Webber will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Fillmore Cemetery in Haughton under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home. Officiating will be the Rev. Trey Waller.

Bettye was born Jan. 31, 1942 in Shreveport and entered into rest March 25, 2017 in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Exie Laura Vivion Howell and a daughter Alicia Boyd.

She is survived by her children; Robert Boyd (Davina), Gene Grigg (Greta), and Amber Jones, brother Joseph Howell (Kim), and many well-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family extends special thanks and love to Meadowview Health and Rehab Minden, Betty and Michelle Shipp and Cindy Rothomol for the excellent love and care given to their loved one.

She will be greatly missed by all—May she soar with the eagles.

