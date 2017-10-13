Billy Aubryn Rasberry Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Billy A. Rasberry Sr., age 64, were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd Pickard officiating. Interment followed in Springhill Cemetery in Springhill under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 from 5 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Rasberry was born on Nov. 11, 1952 to Aubryn O. and Mary Burns Rasberry in Haynesville and passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 in Minden. He was a service technician with Centerpoint Energy with 45 years of service. He served with the Springhill Fire Department as Chief for 19 years, and also served with the Shongaloo Fire Department for 10 years, where he currently served as Chief. He loved attending his grandchildren’s ball games and spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Billy served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon at Old Shongaloo Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn Kay Dawson Rasberry; two sons, Billy A. Rasberry Jr., and wife, Carrie of Springhill, LA, and Jason W. Rasberry of Shongaloo; two grandsons, Carlin Rasberry and Layton Rasberry; five granddaughters, Aubryn Rasberry, Haley Rasberry, Anna Rasberry, Abby Fields and Tiffani Winkler; mother, Mary Rasberry; three brothers, Tommy G. Rasberry and wife, Barbara of Shongaloo, Jerry Rasberry and wife, Earnestine of Shongaloo; Larry Rasberry and wife, Debbie of Shongaloo; sister, Angelia Rowe and husband, Ricky of Emerson, Arkansas; two brothers-in-law, George Dawson and wife, Donna of Wheeling, West Virginia, Allen Dawson and wife, Krista of Springhill; and sister-in-law, Renee Darst of Sarepta and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Rasberry was preceded in death by his father, Aubryn O. Rasberry; son, Brian Allen Rasberry; brothers, Joe Rasberry and Kris Rasberry.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Rasberry, Michael Morse, Erik Brown, Roy Richardson, Michael Whiddon, Matt Davis and Rodger Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Sullivan, Jessie Lee, and members of the Springhill and Shongaloo Fire Departments.

