Funeral service for Mr. Billy L. Burns, 81, will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the Spring Branch Baptist Church in Taylor, Arkansas, with the Rev. Rufus Stuart officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Branch Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Springhill.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2017, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Burns was born on March 19, 1936 to Percy Leonard and Jessie Clara Haynes Burns in Springhill and passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at his home in Shongaloo. He was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church, was a retired drilling superintendent for 35 years and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and gardening. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Floria Jean Burns of Shongaloo; four sons, Billy Michael Burns and wife, Laverne of Berwick, Terry Nipper and wife, Lorna of Texarkana, Texas, Dustin Smith and wife, Jennifer of Minden, Jeremy Smith and wife, Jessica of Cordova, Tennessee; three daughters, Lisa Norris and husband, Doug of Berwick, Jana Pickens and husband, Ronald of Shreveport, Danica King and husband, John of Minden; 17 grandchildren, Brent Burns, Jennifer Aucoin, Cairrell Wiley, Eric Norris, Camille Pickens, Jessy Hefner, Drew Smith, Taylor Reed, Sophie Smith, Jacob King, Joshua King, Elena Nipper, Mara Braish, Danielle Nipper, Lacy Holland, Hailey Smith, Abigale Smith; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Burns Harrison of Springhill.

Mr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jimmy Burns.

Pallbearers will be Brent Burns, Eric Norris, Jessy Hefner, Drew Smith, Jason Gates and Mark Neeley.

