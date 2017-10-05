Binding up wounds

Local law enforcement officers were taught hemorrhage control and the proper way to apply a tourniquet to wounds Wednesday. The Dixie Inn Police Department hosted the event at the Webster Fire District 7 firehouse. Deborah Spann with the Louisiana Emergency Response Network gave a presentation on types of wounds and how to determine what level of trauma care a patient might need. Following the presentation, officers were given a demonstration on the proper way to apply a tourniquet. Those that attended the class were Chris Hammontree with the Minden Police Department; Chief James Edwards, Josh McCormick and Robert Davis with the Dixie Inn Police Department; Blake Rogers and Cody James with the Sibley Police Department; Dubberly Police Chief Charles Mims; Heflin Police Chief Paul Migues and Christopher Ward and James Rowland with the Sarepta Police Department.

