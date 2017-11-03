Biologist Talks CED with Lions

Kate Hasapes joined the Minden Lions Club Thursday to discuss the dangers of Chronic Wasting Disease in cervid species and the negative effect it could have on deer hunting should it spread to Louisiana. Chronic Wasting Disease is a contagious neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose that causes a spongy degeneration of the brains of infected animals resulting in emaciation, abnormal behavior, loss of bodily functions and death. Hasapes is a biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

