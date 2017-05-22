The Northwest Louisiana Pregnancy Care Center recently held its sixth annual Birdies ‘Fore’ Babies Golf Tournament at Pine Hills Country Club.

The fundraiser tournament was a 4-person scramble with 18 teams.

“It was our biggest year,” Lisa Gould, Northwest Louisiana Pregnancy Care Center executive director said. “It’s just one of the ways we raise money to keep our doors open.”

Gibsland Bank and Trust was this year’s title sponsor and the Minden Junior Service League assisted the center by volunteering during the tournament.

More than $5,700 dollars was raised for the non-profit organization, which provides alternatives to abortion, along with education on sexually transmitted diseases and other pregnancy-related issues.

“All of our services are free of charge to the client,” Gould said noting the center offers merit-based parenting classes at no charge.

One of the center’s goals is to one day having a medical director so they can offer ultrasounds, among other new services.

The center will continue to raise funds with hopes to reach their goal to own their own building and purchase a mobile unit for reaching the surrounding parishes in northwest Louisiana.

The center is a 501(C3) non-profit and serves the area and surrounding parishes with needs. Gould said the annual golf tournament is the second largest fundraiser, with the annual banquet – which is set for Oct. 26 at the Minden Civic Center – being number one.

Individuals or businesses that wish to donate to the NWLPCC, can do so by visiting its website at www.nwlpcc.org or mailing them to P.O. Box 579, Minden, La. 71058.

For more information on the center or the services it offers, call 318-639-0907.

