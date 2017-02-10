Blotter: Arrests between Feb. 3 – 10

Ryan Neal, 33, of the 100 block of Southfield Park in Dixie Inn, was arrested for warrants for running a stop sign and expired driver’s license.

James Herring, 36, 900 block of Ford Road, was arrested as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas Owens, 33, of the 200 block of Shirley Drive, was arrested on a warrant for no insurance and expired inspection sticker.

Jason E. Lewis, 46, of the 1200 block of Shreveport Road, was arrested for disturbing the peace by drunkenness and remaining after forbidden.

Jason M. Lewis, 46, of the 1200 block of Shreveport Road, was arrested for disturbing the peace by drunkenness and remaining after forbidden.

Misti Steiger, 40, of the 100 block of Roosevelt Street was arrested for possession of natural marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Willis, 75, 600 block of Evans, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Sheila Nelson, 50, of the 1100 block Syrup Mill Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense and using high beams.

Anthony Ary, 52, of the 100 block of Austin Road, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Tonya Denny Ensminger, 37, of the 100 block of North Tanglewood, was arrested on warrants for driving while intoxicated, hit and run and driving under suspension.

Anna Adkins, 26, of the 500 block of Murry Street, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Shanterricia Willis, 30, of the 600 block of Marion Street, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shelly Dance, 35, of the 100 block of Timothy Drive was arrested as a fugitive from Claiborne Parish.

Kenneth Barnett, 56, of the 500 block of Central School Road was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft.

Kenneth Green, 50, of the 200 block of Talton was arrested as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anton Allen, 26, 800 block of Sibley Road, was arrested as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tyren Willis, 21, of the 200 block of West Union, was arrested for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Kimetha West, of the 900 block of Fulton Street, was arrested on a warrant for felony theft.

Nicholas Ryan, 26, of the 300 block of Dodson Road, was arrested for careless operation, driving while intoxicated first offense and open container.

Dominique Washington, 32, of the 500 block of Bailey Street was arrested on a warrant for no driver’s license.

Jodie Brazzel, 32, of the 1900 block of Dogwood Trail, was arrested as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s office.

Cedric B. Stephens, 31, of the 100 block of Austin Road, was arrested for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Antwine, 28, of the 400 block of Evers Drive in Shreveport, was arrested for possession of natural marijuana, possession of CDS schedule II, prohibited acts, CDS in the presence of a juvenile and obstruction of justice.

Tai’ Carriane Eason, 20, of the 100 block of Lawson, was arrested on warrants of disturbing the peace and two warrants for no driver’s license.

Editor’s note: The listing reflects a record of arrests made by the Minden Police Department. An arrest does not reflect an admission of guilt or innocence.

