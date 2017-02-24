On Jan. 3, 1951, Bobby Lee Henderson “Lil Baby” was born to Cleophus and Beatrice Henderson in Heflin.

At an early age he joined Union CME Church in Sibley. Later he became a member at Mt. Elam Baptist Church. Having been a music lover, he joined his brother to become a member of the gospel group The Minden Soul Stirrers.

Bobby graduated Central Consolidated School of Dubberly in 1969.

In 1969, he married Jeanette Walker, to this union one daughter was born. He later married Marvella Jackson and together one son was born.

On Aug. 3, 2013, he married Dorothy Harris, and to this union he gained four daughters and two sons. Bobby proudly served his country from 1973 to 1979 in the United States Marine Corp.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors. He was a member of North American Fishing Club, where he received a gold ring, when he became a lifetime member.

His father, Cleophus Henderson and five brothers, Vincent, Issac, Eddie, Edward and Allen Henderson, precede him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Beatrice Henderson; wife, Dorothy Henderson, Heflin; daughter, Tammy Evette (James) McWilliams, Inglewood, California; Son, Cleo Dewitt (Addie) Henderson, Atlanta, Georgia; One brother, Bobby Joe Henderson, Heflin; four sisters: Minnie L. Moore, Plain Dealing; Lillie Mae Sheppard, Ringgold; Gladys M. Goosby, Shreveport; Marie (Tommy) Jackson, Dallas, Texas.; Six grandchildren, Tattion, Trinity McWilliams, Tyliek, Tyniek, Nevaeh and Laila Henderson; one uncle, James Sims; and his little side kicks, special and close cousin Thelma Mitchell, Minden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

