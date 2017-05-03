Bon Temps, Little Dozers earn Tuesday victories

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Bon Temps 4, Hot Shots 3

Sunni Franks and Meredith Robinson doubled for Bon Temps, followed by Maggie Mandino with two singles. Presli Waller, Jordan Allen, Myla Hubbard, Aynslea Maus and Lizzie Balkom added singles for Bon Temp.

Lindsay Ryan doubled and singled for Hot Shots, followed by Mckinley Hamilton and Lucy Giddens with two singles and Chloe Gorman and Brooklyn Edwards with base hits.

Gatti & Merckle 11, Coleman Appraisals 9

Gabi Brown doubled and singled, Lanie Gates, Lariah Marsh and Cydnee Walker had three singles and Raziya Williams, Alyanna Aquino, Sanyah Anderson, Kaylee Johnson and Courtney Hudson added base hits for Gatti & Merckle.

Kaeleigh Qualls had three singles, ad did Chelsea Jackson, to lead Coleman Appraisals. Hallie Sutton and Alexis Glover had two hits and Madison Franklin, Kaydee Johns, Anna Grace Lemmons, Lexi Morrow and Varsity Hedges added hits.

Angels

Southern Signs 11, MF&G 0

Mackenzie McCoy tripled and doubled, while Keily Sumlin and Syniah Rabb singled for Southern Signs.

No hits were recorded for MF&G.

Pride 10, Diamonds 0

Vivian Still tripled, Hallie Harmon, Abigail Clark and McKenzie Chase doubled and Baylee Bonsall,

Kylie Barton and Gracie Schaub singled for Pride. Still pitched and struck out six batters.

McKenna Chreene struck out five in the circle, but no hits were recorded for Diamonds.

Ponytails

LFC Lightning 4, Kennon Her-ricanes 6

Hannah LaCoste tripled for Kennon, followed by Elizabeth Cage with two singles and Shavon Whitfield, Christine Bray, Lillian Jolly and Judith Sobampo with base hits. Cage added seven strikeouts in the circle.

LFC got singles from Kenzie Warmack, Trinity Eason, Lacie Cheatham and McKenzie Gates. Warmack sat down eight batters in the circle.

Belles

Glenbrook 11, 3 Jay’s 6

Hannah Mosley tripled and singled, Gabby Salas tripled and Lauren Still, Reese Hanson, Alee Sigener and Emma Shepherd singled. for Glenbrook.

Taylor Bumgardner tripled for 3 Jay’s and Lauren Williams singled twice.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Peterson’s Little Dozers 9, Webster Machine 3

Kade Suggs and Craten Ware both had three hits to lead the Dozers. Eli Williams, Allen Faulk and Charlie Monzingo each singled twice. Amiri White and Artevious Smallwood added base hits.

Mekhi Parker and Trent Clemons both singled twice to lead Webster. Louie Collins doubled and Candon Rushing singled.

Industrial Generators 1, Bayou Rentals 0

Brayden Danley singled and doubled to lead IG. Coltan Cooper, Tate Lowe, Adien Nixon and Braden Kearney all added base hits.

SJ Scott singled for Bayou Rentals.

AA

Force 12, Jellum 1

Hudson Glasscock and Gage Williams both singled and tripled to lead the Force. Cam Davis, Eli Still, Ryan Reagan and Peyton Houston all had two hits. Hudson Gray added a single.

No hits recorded for Jellum.

Herbert’s Town & Country 8, Argent 2

Michael Sheets, Noah Gulett, Dakota Taylor, Cullen Simpson, Ian Richardson and Zaedin Howard all had base hits to lead Herbert’s.

Dalton Harber, Michael Melendez, Hunter Day, Lyndon Garland and Dakota Roberts all singled to lead Argent.

AAA

Minden Mayhem 7, Crusaders 1

Seth Mangrum struck out five batters to lead the Mayhem. Wyatt Whorton singled and doubled, and

Preston Frye and Dawson Day both singled.

Gaige Machen singled to lead Crusaders.

Minden Farm & Garden 12, Minden Outlaws 7

Peyton Gray struck out five batters on the mound and singled and doubled at the plate to lead MF&G. Jekoye Knowles tripled and Eli Campbell singled and doubled.

Dakota Royer and O’marion Corley both tripled to lead the Outlaws. Landon Rushing singled and doubled and Cade Vining and Al Edwards both singled.

Dixie Youth

Apaches 17, Minden Redbirds 0

CJ Watts doubled and homered to lead the Apaches. Cade Boley struck out five batters and Cason Clemens and Hayden Harmon each had two hits. Dayton Sims and Bradley Dick both doubled and Maddox Mandino, Cooper Chase, Landry Powell and Boley added singles.

Scotty Woodcock singled foe the Redbirds.

Waste Commanders Rough Riders 12, Winn Surveying 9

Nolan Garms doubled and tripled to lead the Rough Riders, and JJ Williams and Jaylun Hawkins both singled and doubled.Jake Chumley doubled and Jase Pate and Deonte Jackson both singled.

Bryce Powell homered and doubled to lead Winn. Price Miller singled three times and struck out eight batters. Brandon Winston singled twice and doubled, while Jake Wilkins, Garrick Allison, Gage Jellum and Ty Maness all singled.

Dixie Boys

Glenbrook 8, Mavericks 3

Cade Ebarb homered and Jonathan Parkerson struck out five to lead Glenbrook. Brandon Klimkiewicz and Ryan Sheets added singles.

Kenny James and Quan Batton both singled for the Mavs.

Lakeside 8, Outlaws 7

Hunter Guthrie ripped a triple and a single to lead Lakeside. Mason Harper singled and doubled and Ashton Stewart and Riley pate both singled.

Shane Cumpton struck out five batters to lead the Outlaws. De’mareya Howard singled and doubled, Keegan Frizzell doubled and Matthew Jackson and Wesley Butts both singled.

