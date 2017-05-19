Bonnie and Clyde festival set for Friday, Saturday

Not a week passes that someone doesn’t stop and ask folks in Gibsland to chat about Bonnie and Clyde and what happened to the infamous couple on a Louisiana backroad.

The curious come to Bienville Parish to find a piece of American history. You see, it was 83 years ago on May 23, 1934, the exploits of the notorious couple came to an end. Now, you can learn what really happened that day in 1934 because on the anniversary weekend of that fateful day in late May, Gibsland hosts “The Authentic Bonnie & Clyde Festival.”This year, the festival will take place on Friday and Saturday.

This year, the festival will take place on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s Events

• Vendors will set up booths after 2:00 PM.

• Bonnie & Clyde Museums will be open to the public.

• Lorraine Joyner Historian’s Meeting ($10.00) –Includes Jambalaya (Until we run out.) Friday, May 19 at 6:00 PM. Gibsland Bank Annex Building (Next door to the Gibsland Grill). Perry Carver, owner of the Ambush Museum has gathered speakers for the meeting. Everyone is invited! We encourage you to come and learn more about the history the history of Bonnie & Clyde.

• Outside Entertainment. (6:00-8:00 P.M. ‘Gospel Music’) & (8:00-10:00 PM. ‘Street Dance’). Music for both provided by DJ Don Miley

Friday & Saturday

• Vendors with Louisiana Style Food, Arts & Crafts and other items!

• “BONNIE & CLYDE FESTIVAL T-SHIRTS ($10.00-$14.00) & SOUVENIRS For Sale in THE AUTHENTIC BONNIE & CLYDE MUSEUM. (FREE ADMISSION) Festival Shirts also sold at GBT vendor space.

• BONNIE & CLYDE AMBUSH MUSEUM (Admission charged for visit with Owner- Perry Carver)

Saturday’s Events

• Gibsland Lion’s Club PANCAKE BREAKFAST ($5.00) (8:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.)

• “SHOOT-OUTS & BANK ROBBERIES” Performed by the famous “PUBLIC ENEMIES” 4 Performances: 10:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., 2:00 P.M., & 3:00 P.M. Each performance different !!

• “AMBUSH AT DEATH SITE”: 4:30 P.M.

• Live Entertainment all day long in front of City Hall. (Begins 9:00 A.M.) 1.) ELVIS (Carey Wesley) and others will be singing throughout the day.

• BINGO GAMES – 50 cents- Begin at 10:15 a.m. (Inside Gibsland Bank Annex )

• BONNIE & CLYDE “LOOK-ALIKE” Contest – Adults & children can come dressed as BONNIE & CLYDE and participate in our ‘Look-Alike Contest.’ Begins at 11:00 A.M. in front of City Hall. Prizes will be awarded! –($50.00 Adults, $25.00 Children) NO PROFESSIONALS

• “BONNIE & CLYDE PARADE” With Antique Cars @ 12:00 (Noon)

Directions to Bonnie & Clyde Festival. Take the Gibsland/Athens Exit (#61) off I-20. Travel South on La. 154 for 1.5 miles. (45 miles east of Shreveport and 56 miles west of Monroe, Louisiana)

Related

Comments

comments