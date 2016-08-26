Borrowed tools lead to theft charges

SHARE THIS

A man who reportedly didn’t return tools and a generator he borrowed was arrested for stealing them.

Minden Police arrested John Lawrence Triplet, 26, of the 2500 block of Jack Martin Road, on a warrant for felony theft over $750. Bond was set at $10,000.

Det. Keith King Jr. says the incident occurred in November 2015, when he borrowed a chainsaw, a generator, a skill saw and a table saw. Triplet was doing some work for a man in Minden, he said.

“He let him borrow them and he never turned them back in,” he said. “When I interviewed Triplet, he admitted to selling or pawning the items because he needed money for drugs. By the time that it got back to the victim, knowing it was missing, he didn’t have the money to pay for it to get it back.”

The victim gave him the benefit of the doubt and allowed Triplet some time to try to recover the items or pay him for them, King said. When the items were never returned, the victim reported the theft in January.

Investigators began hunting down the items and some had been sold after the 90-day period from the pawn shop and the generator had been sold individually. Luckily, King says, the person who purchased the generator returned it to the victim.

“He got the generator, but we weren’t able to recover the other three items,” he said.

Triplet was transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

