Bossier Parish men arrested on child porn charges

BATON ROUGE – Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Thursday the arrests of three Bossier Parish men on over 100 counts of child pornography.

“These arrests should serve as a reminder to the State that my office will not stand for the exploitation of children,” said General Landry. “We will continue doing all we legally can to find child predators and bring them to justice.”

James Wilson, 32 of Bossier City, was arrested on 100 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children.

James Grant, 66 of Benton, was arrested on 35 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/ Videos of Children.

Scott Stewart, 43 of Bossier City, was arrested on three counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children and one count of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13).

All three men were booked into the Bossier Parish Jail following a joint investigation between General Landry’s LBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

