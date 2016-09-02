Boyd – James engaged to marry

SHARE THIS

Kasey Nicole Boyd of Camden, Arkansas and Micah Evan James of Heflin announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 at Heflin Baptist Church in Heflin. A reception in honor of the couple will be held immediately following the ceremony.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Rick and Brenda Boyd of Mountain Home, Arkansas formally of Camden. She is the granddaughter of the late Henry Webster and Nomie Primm of Camden and Ruth Boyd and the late Joe E. Boyd of Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

The bride-elect is a 2006 graduate of Camden Fairview High School, 2010 graduate of Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor of science degree in Social Work. She will received her certificate of completion in August from Guy’s Academy where she will then pursue a career as a cosmetologist and makeup artist in north Louisiana.

The prospective groom is the son of Ralph and Terri James of Heflin. He is the grandson of the late Carl and Christine James of Dubberly and Terry Wells of Heflin and Virene Moore of Dubberly.

The prospective groom is the 2003 graduate of Lakeside High School. He is currently serving his eighth year on the Heflin Fire Department. He is employed at Hebert’s Town & Country Ford Lincoln.

Following a honeymoon in Broken Bow, Oklahoma the couple will make their home in Heflin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

