BPCC offers new ‘Super Saturday’ registration day

BPCC’s “Super Saturday,” set for Saturday, July 22, offers prospective students a one-stop college registration event on a “Saturday.” The BPCC campus will be open for this special “Super Saturday” event from 9:00 am-1:00 pm on Saturday, July 22 at 6220 E Texas St in Bossier City. Super Saturday will begin in Building G.

“Super Saturday was created to meet the needs of the Shreveport-Bossier community,” says Jennifer Smith, BPCC Academic Advisor. “Students who work from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday now have the opportunity to register for classes without missing time from work. The event is also an excellent opportunity for new and existing students to meet with their academic divisions and receive one-on-one advising.”

Students can get information on degree plans, day and evening classes, and non-credit courses; sit for placement testing; meet with advisors; register for classes and financial aid; and experience campus life. Students also can enter to win a 3-credit hour course and other prizes!

BPCC staff members from Admissions, Academic Advising, the Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid, the Business Office, and others will be available to assist students through the application and registration processes as well as with class schedules, course selection, financial aid applications, and placement testing.

Fall 2017 classes begin August 11. If someone is unable to make the Super Saturday event, BPCC’s regular, on-campus registration is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9.

For more information on registration, Super Saturday, or Fall 2017 classes, visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact BPCC Admissions by phone at 318-678-6004 or by email at admissions@bpcc.edu.

Related

Comments

comments