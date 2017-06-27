BPCC to offer 8 new programs in growing fields

Bossier Parish Community College will offer eight new programs to students when the fall semester begins.

The new programs were approved by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s Board of Supervisors and the Louisiana Board of Regents.

The new programs include a new degree, technical diploma and six technical certificates:

Associate of Applied Science in Systems Administrator

Technical Diploma in Criminal Justice

Certificate of Technical Studies in Police/Community Relations

Certificate of Technical Studies in Police Procedures

Certificate of Technical Studies in Criminal Justice Investigation

Certificate of Technical Studies in Corrections

Certificate of Technical Studies in Advanced Welding Technology

Certificate of Technical Studies in Engineering Graphics

Each of the programs lead to four or five star careers classified by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. These are careers with the best long-term outlook and wages.

“These new programs have been added to help more Louisiana citizens prepare for great careers that are available right here in our region and our state,” said BPCC Chancellor Rick Bateman Jr., in a statement. “We are committed to increasing opportunity for all of our citizens in order to build a stronger workforce and stronger communities.”

BPCC’s Technology, Engineering and Math division was designated by The NSA and Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance.

