Brackin Street man fires shots at neighbors, arrested

A Minden man is accused of firing off shots at neighboring homes on Brackin Street.

Police took the suspect, Rex Taylor, 50, into custody following the alleged incident. They said it happened around midnight Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the suspect’s home in the 800 block of Brackin Street after receiving a report of Taylor destroying his home and firing shots.

Taylor attempted to flee when officers tried to make contact with him outside the home, according to the arrest affidavit. When officers attempted to take Taylor into custody, he began resisting and fighting officers, according to the report.

During the altercation, Taylor reportedly punched Officer Jesse Cutrer in the face with a closed fist and verbally threatened Officer Josh Lavrinc.

Taylor was arrested on charges of illegal use of weapons, battery of a police officer, resisting by force or violence and public intimidation.

Officers collected the bullet casings for evidence, but were unable to locate the shotgun. A family member later located the weapon and turned it over to officers.

In an unrelated incident, a mother and daughter were arrested after they reportedly stole more than $900 in merchandise from a Minden discount store.

Tammy Williams, 44, and Tierra Williams-Byrd, 24, were both arrested on a felony charge of theft of goods after store personnel reportedly witnessed the pair stealing items on camera.

According to the arrest affidavit, a store employee took Williams-Byrd into custody and Williams fled the scene. Williams was later taken into custody at a neighboring store.

The reported stolen merchandise, mainly toys and clothes, was located in the trunk of the pair’s vehicle.

